Aledo Mercer County sets a fast pace to trip Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop 36-18

Aledo Mercer County scored early and often in a 36-18 win over Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.
The Golden Eagles thundered in front of the Titans 16-0 to begin the second quarter.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 16-0 halftime score.
The Golden Eagles' power showed as they carried a 28-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 8 , Aledo Mercer County squared up on Woodhull Al/Cam in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
