Aledo Mercer County sets a fast pace to trip Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop 36-18

Aledo Mercer County scored early and often in a 36-18 win over Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

The Golden Eagles thundered in front of the Titans 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 16-0 halftime score.

The Golden Eagles' power showed as they carried a 28-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.