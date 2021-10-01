Aledo Mercer County tenderizes Princeville 32-6

Aledo Mercer County painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Princeville's defense for a 32-6 win on October 1 in Illinois football action.

Aledo Mercer County drew first blood by forging an 8-6 margin over Princeville after the first quarter.

Aledo Mercer County fought to a 16-6 halftime margin at Princeville's expense.

Aledo Mercer County breathed fire ahead of Princeville 24-6 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.