Aledo Mercer County tenderizes Princeville 32-6

Aledo Mercer County painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Princeville's defense for a 32-6 win on October 1 in Illinois football action.
Aledo Mercer County drew first blood by forging an 8-6 margin over Princeville after the first quarter.
Aledo Mercer County fought to a 16-6 halftime margin at Princeville's expense.
Aledo Mercer County breathed fire ahead of Princeville 24-6 as the fourth quarter started.
Lede AI Sports Desk
