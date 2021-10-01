Anamosa trips Tipton in tenacious tussle 16-14

Anamosa upended Tipton for a narrow 16-14 victory on October 1 in Iowa football. .
Tipton authored a promising start, taking advantage of Anamosa 14-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The gap remained the same through the second and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
The Raiders' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with an 8-0 scoring edge over the Tigers.
Recently on September 17 , Tipton squared up on Monticello in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.