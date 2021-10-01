 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anamosa trips Tipton in tenacious tussle 16-14
0 comments

Anamosa trips Tipton in tenacious tussle 16-14

{{featured_button_text}}

Anamosa upended Tipton for a narrow 16-14 victory on October 1 in Iowa football. .

Tipton authored a promising start, taking advantage of Anamosa 14-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The gap remained the same through the second and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

The Raiders' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with an 8-0 scoring edge over the Tigers.

Recently on September 17 , Tipton squared up on Monticello in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News