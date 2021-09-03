Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Rock Island past Dunlap 32-14

Rock Island raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 32-14 win over Dunlap in Illinois high school football action on September 3.

The Rocks darted in front of the Eagles 25-14 going into the fourth quarter.

The Rocks kept a 12-7 halftime margin at the Eagles' expense.

Rock Island jumped in front of Dunlap 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

