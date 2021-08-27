Bellevue trips Goose Lake Northeast in tenacious tussle 19-12

Bellevue found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Goose Lake Northeast 19-12 on August 27 in Iowa football action.

The Comets put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Rebels 12-6 in the last stanza.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

Bellevue jumped in front of Goose Lake Northeast 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

