Bent but not broken: Davenport Central weathers scare to dispatch Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 19-12

Davenport Central weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 19-12 victory against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in Iowa high school football on September 8.

The last time Davenport Central and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson played in a 49-7 game on September 9, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

