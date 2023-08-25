Bettendorf collected a solid win over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a 30-10 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf a 16-3 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley.

The Bulldogs fought to a 30-10 intermission margin at the Spartans' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School.

