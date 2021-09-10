 Skip to main content
Bettendorf explodes on Muscatine 27-6
Bettendorf's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Muscatine 27-6 in Iowa high school football on September 10.

The Bulldogs' supremacy showed as they carried a 27-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Bettendorf's offense breathed fire to a 20-0 lead over Muscatine at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Bettendorf faced off against Urbandale and Muscatine took on Marion Linn-Mar on August 27 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

