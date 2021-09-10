Bettendorf explodes on Muscatine 27-6

Bettendorf's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Muscatine 27-6 in Iowa high school football on September 10.
The Bulldogs' supremacy showed as they carried a 27-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Bettendorf's offense breathed fire to a 20-0 lead over Muscatine at the intermission.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Bettendorf faced off against Urbandale and Muscatine took on Marion Linn-Mar on August 27 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
