Bettendorf earned a convincing 48-10 win over Urbandale for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Bettendorf jumped in front of Urbandale 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense breathed fire in front for a 24-3 lead over the J-Hawks at the intermission.

Bettendorf stormed to a 48-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Bettendorf faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley.

