Bettendorf Pleasant Valley barely gives Dubuque Senior a chance in blowout victory 49-7

Too much too quick, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Dubuque Senior 49-7 on October 14 in Iowa football.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 14-0 advantage over Dubuque Senior through the first quarter.
The Spartans registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Rams.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 49-7.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Dubuque Senior faced off on October 15, 2021 at Dubuque Senior High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 30, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Bettendorf and Dubuque Senior took on Davenport West on September 30 at Dubuque Senior High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.