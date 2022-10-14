Bettendorf Pleasant Valley barely gives Dubuque Senior a chance in blowout victory 49-7

Too much too quick, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Dubuque Senior 49-7 on October 14 in Iowa football.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 14-0 advantage over Dubuque Senior through the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Rams.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 49-7.

