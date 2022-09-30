Bettendorf Pleasant Valley darts by Bettendorf in easy victory 44-14

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Bettendorf during a 44-14 beating in Iowa high school football action on September 30.
The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 21-0 lead over Bettendorf.
The Spartans opened an immense 30-0 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley steamrolled to a 44-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf played in a 14-13 game on October 1, 2021. For more, click here.
