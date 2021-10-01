Bettendorf Pleasant Valley overcomes Bettendorf in competitive affair 14-13

A tight-knit tilt turned in Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's direction just enough to squeeze past Bettendorf 14-13 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 1.
The Bulldogs showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over the Spartans as the first quarter ended.
An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-7 lead over the Bulldogs.
The Spartans withstood the Bulldogs' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
