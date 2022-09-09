Bettendorf Pleasant Valley survives overtime to fend off Marion Linn-Mar 14-7

Overtime was required before Bettendorf Pleasant Valley clipped Marion Linn-Mar 14-7 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 9.

The Lions took a 7-0 lead over the Spartans heading to the halftime locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Marion Linn-Mar locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

