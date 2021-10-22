 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley tackles Iowa City West 41-20
0 comments

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley tackles Iowa City West 41-20

{{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Iowa City West 41-20 during this Iowa football game.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 7-3 margin over Iowa City West after the first quarter.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense darted to a 14-6 lead over Iowa City West at the intermission.

The third quarter gave the Spartans a 27-13 lead over the Trojans.

Recently on October 8 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Iowa City in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News