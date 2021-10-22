Bettendorf Pleasant Valley tackles Iowa City West 41-20

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Iowa City West 41-20 during this Iowa football game.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 7-3 margin over Iowa City West after the first quarter.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense darted to a 14-6 lead over Iowa City West at the intermission.
The third quarter gave the Spartans a 27-13 lead over the Trojans.
Recently on October 8 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Iowa City in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.