Bettendorf Pleasant Valley triggers avalanche over Iowa City West 35-14

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Iowa City West during a 35-14 beating at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High on October 21 in Iowa football action.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley moved over Iowa City West 28-14 heading to the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Spartans outscored the Trojans 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
