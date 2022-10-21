Bettendorf Pleasant Valley triggers avalanche over Iowa City West 35-14

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Iowa City West during a 35-14 beating at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High on October 21 in Iowa football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley moved over Iowa City West 28-14 heading to the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Spartans outscored the Trojans 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.