Bettendorf rides to cruise control win over Davenport Central 45-7
Bettendorf rides to cruise control win over Davenport Central 45-7

Bettendorf's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Davenport Central 45-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 24.

In recent action on September 9, Davenport Central faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Bettendorf took on Muscatine on September 10 at Bettendorf High School. Click here for a recap

The Bulldogs drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over the Blue Devils after the first quarter.

Bettendorf opened a whopping 17-0 gap over Davenport Central at halftime.

The Bulldogs took control in the third quarter with a 31-0 advantage over the Blue Devils.

