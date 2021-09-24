Bettendorf rides to cruise control win over Davenport Central 45-7

Bettendorf's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Davenport Central 45-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 24.

The Bulldogs drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over the Blue Devils after the first quarter.

Bettendorf opened a whopping 17-0 gap over Davenport Central at halftime.

The Bulldogs took control in the third quarter with a 31-0 advantage over the Blue Devils.

