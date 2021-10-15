Bettendorf stonewalls Cedar Falls 28-0

Bettendorf's defense throttled Cedar Falls, resulting in a shutout win 28-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Recently on October 1 , Bettendorf squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a football game . Click here for a recap
The Bulldogs opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Tigers through the first quarter.
Bettendorf's offense darted to a 14-0 lead over Cedar Falls at halftime.
Bettendorf's supremacy showed as it carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
