Bettendorf stonewalls Cedar Falls 28-0
Bettendorf's defense throttled Cedar Falls, resulting in a shutout win 28-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Recently on October 1 , Bettendorf squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a football game . Click here for a recap

The Bulldogs opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Tigers through the first quarter.

Bettendorf's offense darted to a 14-0 lead over Cedar Falls at halftime.

Bettendorf's supremacy showed as it carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Breaking News