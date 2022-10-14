Big start becomes big finish as Eldridge North Scott bowls over Fort Madison 49-14

Eldridge North Scott scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 49-14 win over Fort Madison in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Eldridge North Scott darted in front of Fort Madison 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Lancers' offense breathed fire in front for a 35-7 lead over the Bloodhounds at the intermission.
Eldridge North Scott and Fort Madison each scored in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Lancers outscored the Bloodhounds 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
The last time Eldridge North Scott and Fort Madison played in a 35-0 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
