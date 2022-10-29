Big start becomes big finish as Taylor Ridge Rockridge bowls over Sterling Newman Central Catholic 42-12

Taylor Ridge Rockridge jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Sterling Newman Central Catholic 42-12 in Illinois high school football action on October 29.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge jumped in front of Sterling Newman Central Catholic 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 21-6 intermission margin at the Comets' expense.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge struck to a 35-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Rockets added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.