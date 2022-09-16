 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Big start becomes big finish as Woodhull Al/Cam bowls over Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 44-15

Woodhull Al/Cam jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 44-15 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

