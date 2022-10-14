Blank check: Aledo Mercer County writes off Toulon Stark County with nothing but zeroes 28-0

Aledo Mercer County's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Toulon Stark County 28-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 14.
The Golden Eagles registered a 6-0 advantage at intermission over the Rebels.
Aledo Mercer County steamrolled to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.
