Blank check: Davenport West writes off Davenport Central with nothing but zeroes 42-0

Davenport West unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Davenport Central in a 42-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Davenport West darted in front of Davenport Central 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons opened a massive 28-0 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Falcons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.

