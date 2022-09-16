 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blank check: Davenport West writes off Davenport Central with nothing but zeroes 42-0

Davenport West unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Davenport Central in a 42-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Davenport West darted in front of Davenport Central 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons opened a massive 28-0 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Falcons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.

Recently on September 2 , Davenport West squared off with Davenport North in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

