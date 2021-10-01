Blank check: Eldridge North Scott writes off Burlington 42-0

Eldridge North Scott's defense throttled Burlington, resulting in a shutout win 42-0 during this Iowa football game.
The Lancers opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Grayhounds through the first quarter.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 14-0 intermission score.
Eldridge North Scott thundered over Burlington when the fourth quarter began 28-0.
Recently on September 17 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Cedar Rapids Xavier in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
