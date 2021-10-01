 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blank check: Eldridge North Scott writes off Burlington 42-0
0 comments

Blank check: Eldridge North Scott writes off Burlington 42-0

{{featured_button_text}}

Eldridge North Scott's defense throttled Burlington, resulting in a shutout win 42-0 during this Iowa football game.

The Lancers opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Grayhounds through the first quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 14-0 intermission score.

Eldridge North Scott thundered over Burlington when the fourth quarter began 28-0.

Recently on September 17 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Cedar Rapids Xavier in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News