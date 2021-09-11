Blank check: Erie E/P writes off Sherrard 55-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Erie E/P followed in overpowering Sherrard 55-0 in Illinois high school football action on September 11.
Recently on August 27 , Sherrard squared up on Peru St Bede in a football game . For more, click here.
The Panthers drew first blood by forging a 19-0 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.
The Panthers' offense roared to a 34-0 lead over the Tigers at halftime.
Erie E/P roared in front of Sherrard 48-0 going into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.