Blank check: Erie E/P writes off Sherrard 55-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Erie E/P followed in overpowering Sherrard 55-0 in Illinois high school football action on September 11.

The Panthers drew first blood by forging a 19-0 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense roared to a 34-0 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Erie E/P roared in front of Sherrard 48-0 going into the fourth quarter.

