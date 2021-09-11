 Skip to main content
Blank check: Erie E/P writes off Sherrard 55-0
Blank check: Erie E/P writes off Sherrard 55-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Erie E/P followed in overpowering Sherrard 55-0 in Illinois high school football action on September 11.

Recently on August 27 , Sherrard squared up on Peru St Bede in a football game . For more, click here.

The Panthers drew first blood by forging a 19-0 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense roared to a 34-0 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Erie E/P roared in front of Sherrard 48-0 going into the fourth quarter.

