Blank check: Martinsville writes off Galva 42-0
Blank check: Martinsville writes off Galva 42-0

No need for worry, Martinsville's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 42-0 shutout of Galva during this Illinois football game.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

Recently on October 14 , Galva squared up on Sciota West Prairie in a football game . Click here for a recap

