Blank check: Quincy Notre Dame writes off Rock Island Alleman 59-0
Blank check: Quincy Notre Dame writes off Rock Island Alleman 59-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Quincy Notre Dame squeeze Rock Island Alleman 59-0 in a shutout effort for an Illinois high school football victory on September 3.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Raiders' offense jumped on top to a 52-0 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Raiders a 21-0 lead over the Pioneers.

