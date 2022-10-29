Bloomington Central Catholic comes up clutch in OT against Aledo Mercer County 27-26

Bloomington Central Catholic didn't mind playing a little longer, via an overtime period, to defeat Aledo Mercer County 27-26 at Aledo Mercer County High on October 29 in Illinois football action.

Aledo Mercer County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-7 advantage over Bloomington Central Catholic as the first quarter ended.

The Golden Eagles took a 14-13 lead over the Saints heading to the halftime locker room.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Saints and the Golden Eagles locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

Bloomington Central Catholic's train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

