Blowout: Bettendorf delivers statement win over Davenport North 48-15

Bettendorf earned a convincing 48-15 win over Davenport North in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.

Bettendorf opened with a 7-0 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 31-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Bettendorf stormed to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Wildcats' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.