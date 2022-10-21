 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blowout: Bettendorf delivers statement win over Davenport North 48-15

Bettendorf earned a convincing 48-15 win over Davenport North in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.

Bettendorf opened with a 7-0 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 31-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Bettendorf stormed to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Wildcats' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Bettendorf and Davenport North faced off on October 22, 2021 at Davenport North High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on October 7, Bettendorf faced off against Iowa City West and Davenport North took on Davenport Central on October 7 at Davenport Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

