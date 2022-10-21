Blowout: Bettendorf delivers statement win over Davenport North 48-15

Bettendorf earned a convincing 48-15 win over Davenport North in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.
Bettendorf opened with a 7-0 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs registered a 31-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.
Bettendorf stormed to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Wildcats' spirited fourth-quarter performance.
