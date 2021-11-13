 Skip to main content
Blowout: Lena-Winslow puts together statement win over Fulton 54-28
Blowout: Lena-Winslow puts together statement win over Fulton 54-28

Lena-Winslow rolled past Fulton for a comfortable 54-28 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave the Panthers an 18-0 lead over the Steamers.

Lena-Winslow's offense roared to a 32-14 lead over Fulton at halftime.

Lena-Winslow's rule showed as it carried a 48-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 30 , Fulton squared up on Chicago Al Raby in a football game . Click here for a recap

