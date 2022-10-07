Blowout: Moline delivers statement win over Galesburg 55-10

Moline played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Galesburg during a 55-10 beating on October 7 in Illinois football action.
The first quarter gave Moline a 14-0 lead over Galesburg.
The Maroons fought to a 42-3 intermission margin at the Silver Streaks' expense.
Moline charged to a 55-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Silver Streaks fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Maroons would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Last season, Moline and Galesburg squared off with October 8, 2021 at Moline High School last season. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.