Blowout: Moline delivers statement win over Galesburg 55-10

Moline played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Galesburg during a 55-10 beating on October 7 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Moline a 14-0 lead over Galesburg.

The Maroons fought to a 42-3 intermission margin at the Silver Streaks' expense.

Moline charged to a 55-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Silver Streaks fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Maroons would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

