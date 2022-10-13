Blowout: Muscatine delivers statement win over Davenport North 41-13

Muscatine unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Davenport North 41-13 Thursday in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 13.
The Muskies fought to a 21-6 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
The Muskies' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 20-7 points differential.
