Blowout: Muscatine delivers statement win over Davenport North 41-13

Muscatine unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Davenport North 41-13 Thursday in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 13.

The Muskies fought to a 21-6 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Muskies' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 20-7 points differential.

