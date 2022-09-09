 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blowout: Rock Island delivers statement win over Rock Island Alleman 47-6

  • 0

Rock Island offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Rock Island Alleman during this 47-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.

The first quarter gave Rock Island a 7-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman.

The Rocks opened a huge 34-6 gap over the Pioneers at halftime.

Rock Island jumped to a 47-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Rock Island and Rock Island Alleman faced off on September 10, 2021 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News