Blowout: Rock Island delivers statement win over Rock Island Alleman 47-6

Rock Island offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Rock Island Alleman during this 47-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.
The first quarter gave Rock Island a 7-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman.
The Rocks opened a huge 34-6 gap over the Pioneers at halftime.
Rock Island jumped to a 47-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Rock Island and Rock Island Alleman faced off on September 10, 2021 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For more, click here.
