Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Taylor Ridge Rockridge's performance in a 42-14 destruction of Kewanee in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 14-0 lead over Kewanee.

The Rockets opened an immense 35-0 gap over the Boilermakers at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Kewanee made it 35-7.

The Rockets and the Boilermakers each scored in the final quarter.

