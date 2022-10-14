 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blowout: Taylor Ridge Rockridge delivers statement win over Kewanee 42-14

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Taylor Ridge Rockridge's performance in a 42-14 destruction of Kewanee in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 14-0 lead over Kewanee.

The Rockets opened an immense 35-0 gap over the Boilermakers at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Kewanee made it 35-7.

The Rockets and the Boilermakers each scored in the final quarter.

Recently on September 30, Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Morrison in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

