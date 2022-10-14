Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Taylor Ridge Rockridge's performance in a 42-14 destruction of Kewanee in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 14-0 lead over Kewanee.
The Rockets opened an immense 35-0 gap over the Boilermakers at the intermission.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Kewanee made it 35-7.
The Rockets and the Boilermakers each scored in the final quarter.
Recently on September 30, Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Morrison in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
