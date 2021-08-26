 Skip to main content
Boxed in: Davenport West's defense bottles Clinton's attack 14-0
Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Davenport West stuffed Clinton 14-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 26.

No points meant no hope for Clinton as it could not cut into its deficit in the third and fourth quarters.

Davenport West's offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over Clinton at halftime.

Davenport West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Clinton through the first quarter.

