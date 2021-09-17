 Skip to main content
Boxed in: Moline's defense bottles Rock Island's attack 63-0
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Moline shutout Rock Island 63-0 during this Illinois football game.

Moline thundered in front of Rock Island 44-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 44-0 at halftime.

The Maroons' domination showed as they carried a 56-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 3, Moline faced off against Lisle Benet and Rock Island took on Dunlap on September 3 at Dunlap High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

