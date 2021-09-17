Boxed in: Moline's defense bottles Rock Island's attack 63-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Moline shutout Rock Island 63-0 during this Illinois football game.

Moline thundered in front of Rock Island 44-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 44-0 at halftime.

The Maroons' domination showed as they carried a 56-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.