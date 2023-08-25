Bettendorf claims victory against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 30-10

Bettendorf collected a solid win over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a 30-10 verdict in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf a 16-3 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley.

The Bulldogs fought to a 30-10 intermission margin at the Spartans' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson slips past Muscatine 33-24

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson didn't flinch, finally repelling Muscatine 33-24 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Muskies took a 24-21 lead over the J-Hawks heading to the halftime locker room.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 27-24 lead over Muscatine.

The J-Hawks chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 6-0 points differential.

Davenport Assumption darts by Solon 34-7

Davenport Assumption unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Solon 34-7 Friday in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Davenport Assumption jumped in front of Solon 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights opened a meager 13-7 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Knights chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 21-0 points differential.

The last time Solon and Davenport Assumption played in a 35-10 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Davenport Central barely beats Clinton 21-13

Davenport Central eventually took victory away from Clinton 21-13 during this Iowa football game.

The last time Davenport Central and Clinton played in a 48-23 game on Sept. 3, 2021.

Davenport West pockets slim win over Davenport North 13-6

Davenport West fought ahead of Davenport North 13-6 in a close game in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 25.

Davenport West jumped in front of Davenport North 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second, third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

The last time Davenport West and Davenport North played in a 20-13 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Dubuque Wahlert overwhelms Camanche 48-12

It was a tough night for Camanche which was overmatched by Dubuque Wahlert in this 48-12 verdict.

The first quarter gave Dubuque Wahlert a 7-0 lead over Camanche.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Dubuque Wahlert roared to a 41-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

Last season, Camanche and Dubuque Wahlert faced off on Oct. 22, 2021 at Camanche High School.

Eldridge North Scott blitzes Central DeWitt in dominating victory 34-7

Eldridge North Scott dismissed Central DeWitt by a 34-7 count at Eldridge North Scott High on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

Eldridge North Scott took an early lead by forging a 14-7 margin over Central DeWitt after the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Eldridge North Scott and Central DeWitt were both scoreless.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lancers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 20-0 fourth quarter, too.

Forreston overcomes Fulton in seat-squirming affair 22-18

Forreston topped Fulton 22-18 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football on Aug. 25.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Steamers took an 18-8 lead over the Cardinals heading to the intermission locker room.

Fulton moved ahead by earning an 18-14 advantage over Forreston at the end of the third quarter.

The Cardinals rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Steamers 8-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Fulton and Forreston squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Forreston High School.

The Geneseo defense stifles Chicago Comer 56-0

A suffocating defense helped Geneseo handle Chicago Comer 56-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Geneseo opened with a 28-0 advantage over Chicago Comer through the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs registered a 49-0 advantage at intermission over the Catamounts.

Geneseo breathed fire to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Geneseo and Chicago Comer played in a 49-0 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

Goose Lake Northeast bests Bellevue 40-16

Goose Lake Northeast dismissed Bellevue by a 40-16 count in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.

Last season, Bellevue and Goose Lake Northeast squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Goose Lake Northeast High School.

Kewanee slips past Sherrard 28-21

Kewanee eventually took victory away from Sherrard 28-21 in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 25.

Kewanee jumped in front of Sherrard 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Boilermakers fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 28-21.

Lisbon allows no points against Durant 42-0

A suffocating defense helped Lisbon handle Durant 42-0 on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

Manlius Bureau Valley collects victory over Erie-Prophetstown 26-7

Manlius Bureau Valley notched a win against Erie-Prophetstown 26-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Last season, Erie-Prophetstown and Manlius Bureau Valley squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Erie-Prophetstown.

Minooka prevails over Rock Island 42-7

Minooka controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-7 win against Rock Island in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Minooka took an early lead by forging a 6-0 margin over Rock Island after the first quarter.

The Indians' offense moved in front for a 19-7 lead over the Rocks at the intermission.

Minooka charged to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Indians outscored the Rocks 15-0 in the final quarter.

Moline survives for narrow win over Carol Stream Glenbard North 17-12

Moline didn't flinch, finally repelling Carol Stream Glenbard North 17-12 on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Carol Stream Glenbard North authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Moline at the end of the first quarter.

The Maroons kept a 10-6 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Maroons chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

Monmouth United delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Aledo Mercer County 14-6

Monmouth United topped Aledo Mercer County 14-6 in a tough tilt on Aug. 25 in Illinois football.

Monmouth United opened with an 8-6 advantage over Aledo Mercer County through the first quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

The Red Storm got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Aledo Mercer County and Monmouth United played in a 28-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Orion survives for narrow win over Spring Valley Hall 20-14

Orion finally found a way to top Spring Valley Hall 20-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Orion jumped in front of Spring Valley Hall 20-14 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Chargers and the Red Devils were both scoreless.

Last season, Orion and Spring Valley Hall faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Spring Valley Hall High School.

Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop overwhelms Galva 56-6

Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-6 win against Galva during this Illinois football game.

The last time Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop and Galva played in a 49-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Sterling Newman holds off Taylor Ridge Rockridge 12-7

Sterling Newman fought ahead of Taylor Ridge Rockridge 12-7 in a close game on Aug. 25 in Illinois football.

Sterling Newman jumped in front of Taylor Ridge Rockridge 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets came from behind to grab the advantage 7-6 at halftime over the Comets.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Comets rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Rockets 6-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sterling Newman squared off on Oct. 29, 2022 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School.

Tipton shuts out Letts Louisa-Muscatine 54-0

Tipton sent Letts Louisa-Muscatine home scoreless in a 54-0 decision in Iowa high school football on Aug. 25.

The Tigers registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Falcons 20-0 in the fourth quarter.

Wilton allows no points against Wellman Mid-Prairie 13-0

A suffocating defense helped Wilton handle Wellman Mid-Prairie 13-0 during this Iowa football game.

The first quarter gave Wilton a 7-0 lead over Wellman Mid-Prairie.

The Beavers' offense darted in front for a 13-0 lead over the Golden Hawks at halftime.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Beavers and the Golden Hawks were both scoreless.

Woodhull Ridgewood allows no points against Pawnee 44-0

Woodhull Ridgewood sent Pawnee home scoreless in a 44-0 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

