Aledo Mercer County scores early, pulls away from Peru St. Bede

Aledo Mercer County took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Peru St. Bede 38-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Aledo Mercer County a 20-6 lead over Peru St. Bede.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Golden Eagles held on with an 18-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The Bettendorf defense stifles Davenport West

A suffocating defense helped Bettendorf handle Davenport West 48-0 in Iowa high school football on Sept. 1.

Bettendorf pulled in front of Davenport West 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

Bettendorf jumped to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley outlasts Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in multi-OT classic

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley grabbed the final advantage in a 36-35 extra time victory over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy during this Iowa football game.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy through the first quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 28-14.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Spartans and the Cougars locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first overtime period.

The Spartans got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

Davenport Assumption comes back to beat Davenport North

Davenport Assumption fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 48-21 win over Davenport North on Sept. 1 in Iowa football.

Central DeWitt crushes Goose Lake Northeast

Central DeWitt earned a convincing 37-14 win over Goose Lake Northeast in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Dunlap tops Rock Island

Dunlap grabbed a 21-7 victory at the expense of Rock Island for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Dunlap a 21-0 lead over Rock Island.

Rock Island drew within 21-7 in the third quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Rock Island and Dunlap played in a 26-13 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Grayslake Central comes up short in matchup with Geneseo

Geneseo eventually beat Grayslake Central 27-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

Geneseo enjoyed a close margin over Grayslake Central with a 21-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Maple Leafs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Grayslake Central and Geneseo played in a 24-14 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Kewanee shuts out Erie-Prophetstown

Kewanee's defense throttled Erie-Prophetstown, resulting in a 28-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Kewanee roared in front of Erie-Prophetstown 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Lena-Winslow scores early, pulls away from Fulton

An early dose of momentum helped Lena-Winslow to a 32-8 runaway past Fulton in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Lena-Winslow a 16-0 lead over Fulton.

Lena-Winslow charged to a 32-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Panthers and the Steamers were both scoreless.

The last time Lena-Winslow and Fulton played in a 52-14 game on Nov. 12, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 21, Fulton squared off with Rock Falls in a football game.

Lisle Benet bests Moline

Lisle Benet rolled past Moline for a comfortable 38-7 victory on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Lisle Benet a 14-7 lead over Moline.

The Redwings registered a 38-7 advantage at intermission over the Maroons.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Lisle Benet and Moline faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Lisle Benet Academy.

Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Cuba North Fulton

Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 47-8 victory over Cuba North Fulton in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Orion scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Mendota

Orion broke to an early lead and topped Mendota 56-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Rockford Christian Life shuts out Galva

Rockford Christian Life's defense throttled Galva, resulting in a 36-0 shutout at Galva High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Rockford Christian Life moved in front of Galva 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 30-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Rockford Christian Life charged to a 36-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Spring Valley Hall sets early tone to dominate Port Byron Riverdale

Spring Valley Hall controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 46-6 victory over Port Byron Riverdale in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge slips past Colfax Ridgeview

Taylor Ridge Rockridge posted a narrow 39-32 win over Colfax Ridgeview for an Illinois high school football victory at Colfax Ridgeview.

The Wilton defense stifles West Liberty

Defense dominated as Wilton pitched a 46-0 shutout of West Liberty on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

The Beavers registered a 33-0 advantage at halftime over the Comets.

Wilton jumped to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.

Woodhull Ridgewood takes advantage of early margin to defeat Biggsville West Central

Woodhull Ridgewood took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Biggsville West Central 46-14 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

Woodhull Ridgewood opened with a 24-8 advantage over Biggsville West Central through the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense stormed in front for a 36-8 lead over the Heat at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Woodhull Ridgewood and Biggsville West Central were both scoreless.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-6 edge.

Wyoming Midland rides to cruise-control win over Calamus-Wheatland

Wyoming Midland dominated Calamus-Wheatland 54-26 in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 1.

Last season, Wyoming Midland and Calamus-Wheatland faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Wyoming Midland High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against North English English Valleys.

