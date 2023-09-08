The Aledo Mercer County defense stifles Cuba North Fulton

Defense dominated as Aledo Mercer County pitched a 47-0 shutout of Cuba North Fulton in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 25, Aledo Mercer County squared off with Monmouth United in a football game.

Bettendorf overwhelms Urbandale

Bettendorf earned a convincing 48-10 win over Urbandale for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Bettendorf jumped in front of Urbandale 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense breathed fire in front for a 24-3 lead over the J-Hawks at the intermission.

Bettendorf stormed to a 48-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Bettendorf faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley denies North Liberty Liberty's challenge

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley handed North Liberty a tough 56-39 loss in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 25, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Bettendorf in a football game.

The Bushnell-Prairie City defense stifles Galva

Defense dominated as Bushnell-Prairie City pitched a 57-0 shutout of Galva in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Last season, Bushnell-Prairie City and Galva squared off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Galva High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Galva faced off against Sciota West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop.

Davenport North overcomes Marshalltown

Davenport North knocked off Marshalltown 35-21 on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Davenport North a 14-7 lead over Marshalltown.

The Wildcats' offense moved in front for a 21-14 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Davenport North darted to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats and the Bobcats each scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Davenport North squared off with Davenport West in a football game.

Donnellson Central Lee barely beats Durant

Donnellson Central Lee topped Durant 17-10 in a tough tilt for an Iowa high school football victory at Durant High on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 25, Durant squared off with Lisbon in a football game.

Dubuque Wahlert crushes Clinton

Dubuque Wahlert dismissed Clinton by a 63-14 count for an Iowa high school football victory at Clinton High on Sept. 8.

Eldridge North Scott outlasts Davenport Assumption

Eldridge North Scott grabbed a 42-28 victory at the expense of Davenport Assumption in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Eldridge North Scott opened with a 14-0 advantage over Davenport Assumption through the first quarter.

The Lancers fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Knights' expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Lancers held on with a 21-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Davenport Assumption faced off against Solon and Eldridge North Scott took on Central DeWitt on Aug. 25 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

Fulton barely beats Pearl City/Eastland

Fulton posted a narrow 14-6 win over Pearl City/Eastland on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

The Steamers fought to a 14-6 halftime margin at the Wildcatz's expense.

Defense ruled the first, third and fourth quarters as the Steamers and the Wildcatz were both scoreless.

Last season, Fulton and Pearl City/Eastland faced off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Fulton High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Fulton squared off with Forreston in a football game.

Geneseo survives for narrow win over Moline

Geneseo posted a narrow 24-21 win over Moline for an Illinois high school football victory at Moline High on Sept. 8.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs opened a modest 14-13 gap over the Maroons at halftime.

Geneseo jumped to a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maple Leafs chalked up this decision in spite of the Maroons' spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Moline and Geneseo faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Geneseo High School.

Maquoketa earns stressful win over Goose Lake Northeast

Maquoketa finally found a way to top Goose Lake Northeast 43-34 during this Iowa football game on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 25, Goose Lake Northeast squared off with Bellevue in a football game.

Monmouth-Roseville rides to cruise-control win over Erie-Prophetstown

Monmouth-Roseville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-14 win over Erie-Prophetstown on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Last season, Monmouth-Roseville and Erie-Prophetstown faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Erie-Prophetstown.

Recently on Aug. 25, Erie-Prophetstown squared off with Manlius Bureau Valley in a football game.

Morrison dominates Orion

Morrison's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Orion 40-14 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Morrison opened with a 6-0 advantage over Orion through the first quarter.

The Mustangs opened an immense 27-7 gap over the Chargers at the intermission.

Morrison jumped to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Chargers enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Morrison and Orion played in a 55-13 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Orion faced off against Spring Valley Hall.

Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield thwarts Monmouth United's quest

Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield handed Monmouth United a tough 38-18 loss for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield a 17-12 lead over Monmouth United.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Cougars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-6 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Monmouth United faced off against Aledo Mercer County.

Quincy defeats Rock Island

Quincy dominated Rock Island 41-7 on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Quincy and Rock Island were both scoreless.

The Blue Devils' offense roared in front for a 21-0 lead over the Rocks at halftime.

Quincy charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rocks outpointed the Blue Devils 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Quincy and Rock Island faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Quincy High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Rock Island squared off with Minooka in a football game.

Sherrard earns narrow win over Warrensburg-Latham

Sherrard posted a narrow 24-15 win over Warrensburg-Latham during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Sherrard jumped in front of Warrensburg-Latham 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Cardinals with a 15-14 lead over the Tigers heading into the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

A 10-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Tigers' defeat of the Cardinals.

Recently on Aug. 25, Sherrard squared off with Kewanee in a football game.

Sterling records thin win against East Moline United Township

Sterling topped East Moline United Township 23-19 in a tough tilt during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Sterling and East Moline United Township settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Golden Warriors registered a 20-13 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

East Moline United Township fought back in the third quarter to make it 23-19.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Sterling and East Moline United Township faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Sterling High School.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge overwhelms Port Byron Riverdale

Taylor Ridge Rockridge unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Port Byron Riverdale 61-14 Friday in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Port Byron Riverdale squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Port Byron Riverdale High School.

Tipton delivers statement win over Mt. Pleasant

Tipton recorded a big victory over Mt. Pleasant 35-7 in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

The Tigers fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Tipton faced off against Letts Louisa-Muscatine.

Waterloo West pockets slim win over Davenport Central

Waterloo West finally found a way to top Davenport Central 28-23 on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Wahawks opened a narrow 21-14 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Davenport Central moved ahead of Waterloo West 23-21 to start the final quarter.

The Wahawks pulled off a stirring 7-0 fourth quarter to trip the Blue Devils.

Recently on Aug. 25, Davenport Central squared off with Clinton in a football game.

Calamus-Wheatland barely beats Victor H-L-V

Calamus-Wheatland finally found a way to top Victor H-L-V 30-24 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Camanche comes up short in matchup with Wilton

Wilton notched a win against Camanche 26-6 in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Wilton and Camanche were both scoreless.

The Beavers' offense moved in front for a 7-0 lead over the Storm at halftime.

Wilton thundered to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

