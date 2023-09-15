Bettendorf grinds out close victory over Marion Linn-Mar

Bettendorf posted a narrow 21-14 win over Marion Linn-Mar during this Iowa football game on Sept. 15.

Bettendorf moved in front of Marion Linn-Mar 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 21-14 halftime margin at the Lions' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport West.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley scores first and maintains advantage to beat Cedar Rapids Prairie

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 28-23 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped in front of Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Hawks rallied with a 20-14 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Spartans prevailed.

Recently on Sept. 1, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a football game.

Camanche sets early tone to dominate Goose Lake Northeast

Camanche broke to an early lead and topped Goose Lake Northeast 33-8 at Goose Lake Northeast High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Camanche moved in front of Goose Lake Northeast 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Camanche steamrolled to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Storm held on with a 13-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Camanche and Goose Lake Northeast played in a 41-40 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Central DeWitt.

Davenport Assumption darts by Dubuque Wahlert

Davenport Assumption raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 30-6 win over Dubuque Wahlert during this Iowa football game on Sept. 15.

The Knights registered a 16-6 advantage at halftime over the Golden Eagles.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Dubuque Wahlert and Davenport Assumption squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Dubuque Wahlert.

Recently on Sept. 1, Davenport Assumption squared off with Davenport North in a football game.

Davenport West bests Davenport Central

Davenport West dismissed Davenport Central by a 36-3 count on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

Last season, Davenport West and Davenport Central squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Davenport Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Davenport West faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Central took on Muscatine on Aug. 31 at Davenport Central High School.

Central DeWitt scores early, pulls away from Clinton

Central DeWitt broke to an early lead and topped Clinton 44-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Last season, Central DeWitt and Clinton faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Clinton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Central DeWitt faced off against Goose Lake Northeast.

Epworth Western Dubuque escapes Eldridge North Scott in thin win

Epworth Western Dubuque topped Eldridge North Scott 31-24 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The Bobcats registered a 10-7 advantage at halftime over the Lancers.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Bobcats held on with a 21-17 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Epworth Western Dubuque squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

Farmington overwhelms Aledo Mercer County

Farmington dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-13 win over Aledo Mercer County in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Farmers opened a meager 20-7 gap over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

Farmington pulled to a 36-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Farmers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Peru St Bede.

Fulton sets early tone to dominate Stockton

A swift early pace pushed Fulton past Stockton Friday 40-16 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Fulton opened with a 12-0 advantage over Stockton through the first quarter.

The Blackhawks bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 18-8.

Fulton and Stockton each scored in the third quarter.

The Steamers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Fulton and Stockton played in a 44-6 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Fulton faced off against Lena-Winslow.

Geneseo routs East Moline United Township

Geneseo scored early and often to roll over East Moline United Township 55-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.

Geneseo pulled to a 41-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maple Leafs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Geneseo and East Moline United Township played in a 36-13 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Geneseo faced off against Grayslake Central and East Moline United Township took on Chicago Muchin on Sept. 2 at East Moline United Township High School.

Alden-Hebron defeats Galva

Alden-Hebron dismissed Galva by a 53-6 count in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Galva faced off against Rockford Christian Life.

Iowa City Regina dominates Durant

Iowa City Regina's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Durant 49-12 in Iowa high school football on Sept. 15.

Iowa City Regina opened with a 29-0 advantage over Durant through the first quarter.

The Regals registered a 43-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Durant clawed to within 43-6 through the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and Durant faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Durant High School.

Monmouth-Roseville tops Port Byron Riverdale

Monmouth-Roseville controlled the action to earn an impressive 55-22 win against Port Byron Riverdale for an Illinois high school football victory at Port Byron Riverdale High on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Spring Valley Hall.

Morrison pushes over Erie-Prophetstown

Morrison grabbed a 32-13 victory at the expense of Erie-Prophetstown on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Mustangs and the Panthers were both scoreless.

Morrison darted over Erie-Prophetstown 25-13 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Morrison and Erie-Prophetstown played in a 25-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Erie-Prophetstown squared off with Kewanee in a football game.

Muscatine sets early tone to dominate Dubuque Hempstead

A swift early pace pushed Muscatine past Dubuque Hempstead Friday 41-21 for an Iowa high school football victory at Muscatine High on Sept. 15.

Muscatine opened with a 20-0 advantage over Dubuque Hempstead through the first quarter.

The Mustangs trimmed the margin to make it 27-14 at halftime.

Muscatine stormed to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 41-21.

Last season, Muscatine and Dubuque Hempstead squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Muscatine High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Muscatine faced off against Davenport Central.

Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield earns solid win over Princeville

Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield eventually beat Princeville 55-40 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Oneida ROWVA-Williamsfield faced off against Cuba North Fulton.

Polo earns narrow win over Woodhull Ridgewood

Polo posted a narrow 48-44 win over Woodhull Ridgewood in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Woodhull Ridgewood faced off against Biggsville West Central.

Preston Easton Valley dominates Calamus-Wheatland

Preston Easton Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 74-47 win over Calamus-Wheatland at Calamus-Wheatland High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Last season, Preston Easton Valley and Calamus-Wheatland faced off on Oct. 1, 2021 at Calamus-Wheatland High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Calamus-Wheatland squared off with Wyoming Midland in a football game.

Princeton allows no points against Orion

Defense dominated as Princeton pitched a 42-0 shutout of Orion during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Princeton opened with a 7-0 advantage over Orion through the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Chargers' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 28-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Orion faced off against Mendota.

Quincy slips past Moline

Quincy posted a narrow 34-27 win over Moline in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Quincy opened with a 7-0 advantage over Moline through the first quarter.

The Maroons jumped a meager margin over the Blue Devils as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Quincy and Moline locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

The Blue Devils held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Moline and Quincy squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Moline High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Moline squared off with Lisle Benet in a football game.

Sterling Newman edges past Rock Island in tough test

Sterling Newman topped Rock Island 22-20 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rock Island faced off against Dunlap and Sterling Newman took on Sherrard on Sept. 2 at Sterling Newman Central Catholic High School.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge carves slim margin over Sherrard

Taylor Ridge Rockridge posted a narrow 31-28 win over Sherrard in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Rockets registered a 17-14 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Sherrard moved ahead of Taylor Ridge Rockridge 21-17 to start the fourth quarter.

A 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Rockets' defeat of the Tigers.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sherrard faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Sherrard High School.

West Liberty comes up short in matchup with Tipton

Tipton knocked off West Liberty 21-11 in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.

Tipton darted in front of West Liberty 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, West Liberty and Tipton faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at West Liberty High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, West Liberty faced off against Wilton.

Waterloo West pushes over Davenport North

Waterloo West notched a win against Davenport North 19-3 on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Waterloo West a 7-3 lead over Davenport North.

Waterloo West breathed fire to a 19-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Assumption.

Wilton scores early, pulls away from Dyersville Beckman Catholic

Wilton controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 47-7 victory over Dyersville Beckman Catholic in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Wilton squared off with West Liberty in a football game.

