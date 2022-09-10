Bushnell-Prairie City dims lights on Galva 57-24

Bushnell-Prairie City showed it had the juice to douse Galva in a points barrage during a 57-24 win in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Spartans' offense darted in front for a 23-8 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 34-16 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Bushnell-Prairie City and Galva faced off on September 24, 2021 at Bushnell-Prairie City High School.
