Bushnell-Prairie City dims lights on Galva 57-24

Bushnell-Prairie City showed it had the juice to douse Galva in a points barrage during a 57-24 win in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Spartans' offense darted in front for a 23-8 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 34-16 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Bushnell-Prairie City and Galva faced off on September 24, 2021 at Bushnell-Prairie City High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

