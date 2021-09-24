Bushnell-Prairie City soars over Galva 54-8

Bushnell-Prairie City showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Galva 54-8 in Illinois high school football action on September 24.
The Spartans drew first blood by forging a 24-0 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.
Bushnell-Prairie City's offense stomped on to a 40-0 lead over Galva at the intermission.
Bushnell-Prairie City's domination showed as it carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
