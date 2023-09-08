Wilton notched a win against Camanche 26-6 in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Wilton and Camanche were both scoreless.
The Beavers' offense moved in front for a 7-0 lead over the Storm at halftime.
Wilton thundered to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Camanche faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Wilton took on Wellman Mid-Prairie on Aug. 25 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School.
