Wilton notched a win against Camanche 26-6 in Iowa high school football action on Sept. 8.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Wilton and Camanche were both scoreless.

The Beavers' offense moved in front for a 7-0 lead over the Storm at halftime.

Wilton thundered to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

