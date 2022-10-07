Camanche earns stressful win over Goose Lake Northeast 41-40

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Camanche had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Goose Lake Northeast 41-40 in Iowa high school football on October 7.
Last season, Camanche and Goose Lake Northeast faced off on October 8, 2021 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 23, Camanche faced off against Anamosa and Goose Lake Northeast took on Tipton on September 23 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. Click here for a recap
