Camanche overcomes Anamosa in seat-squirming affair 25-21

Camanche showed its poise to outlast a game Anamosa squad for a 25-21 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23.
Last season, Camanche and Anamosa squared off with September 24, 2021 at Anamosa High School last season. Click here for a recap
Recently on September 9 , Camanche squared off with Maquoketa in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.