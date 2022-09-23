 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Camanche overcomes Anamosa in seat-squirming affair 25-21

  • 0

Camanche showed its poise to outlast a game Anamosa squad for a 25-21 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23.

Last season, Camanche and Anamosa squared off with September 24, 2021 at Anamosa High School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 9 , Camanche squared off with Maquoketa in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News