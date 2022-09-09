 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Camanche pockets slim win over Maquoketa 27-24

Camanche found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Maquoketa 27-24 in Iowa high school football action on September 9.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Camanche and Maquoketa settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Storm's offense moved in front for a 13-10 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Maquoketa took the lead 24-13 to start the final quarter.

The Cardinals' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing fourth quarter, when they were outscored 14-0 by the Storm.

