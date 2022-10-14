Camanche rains down on Tipton 31-13

Camanche charged Tipton and collected a 31-13 victory during this Iowa football game.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Storm fought to a 12-0 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.

Camanche struck to an 18-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

