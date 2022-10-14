Camanche rains down on Tipton 31-13

Camanche charged Tipton and collected a 31-13 victory during this Iowa football game.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Storm fought to a 12-0 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.
Camanche struck to an 18-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 30, Tipton faced off against Anamosa and Camanche took on Monticello on September 30 at Monticello High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
