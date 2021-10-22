 Skip to main content
Camanche responds to adversity to top Dubuque Wahlert 35-20
Camanche trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 35-20 win over Dubuque Wahlert on October 22 in Iowa football.

The Golden Eagles authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Indians 13-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Indians' offense moved to a 21-13 lead over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Camanche's leg-up showed as it carried a 28-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

