Camanche broke to an early lead and topped Goose Lake Northeast 33-8 at Goose Lake Northeast High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.
Camanche moved in front of Goose Lake Northeast 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.
Camanche steamrolled to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Storm held on with a 13-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.
The last time Camanche and Goose Lake Northeast played in a 41-40 game on Oct. 7, 2022.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Central DeWitt.
People are also reading…
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.