Camanche broke to an early lead and topped Goose Lake Northeast 33-8 at Goose Lake Northeast High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

Camanche moved in front of Goose Lake Northeast 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Camanche steamrolled to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Storm held on with a 13-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Camanche and Goose Lake Northeast played in a 41-40 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Central DeWitt.

