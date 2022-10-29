Carterville gives Geneseo the business 36-7

Carterville scored early and often to roll over Geneseo 36-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.

Carterville jumped in front of Geneseo 15-7 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Lions outscored the Maple Leafs 21-0 in the final quarter.

