Carterville gives Geneseo the business 36-7

Carterville scored early and often to roll over Geneseo 36-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.
Carterville jumped in front of Geneseo 15-7 to begin the second quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Lions outscored the Maple Leafs 21-0 in the final quarter.
