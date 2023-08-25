Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson didn't flinch, finally repelling Muscatine 33-24 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Muskies took a 24-21 lead over the J-Hawks heading to the halftime locker room.

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 27-24 lead over Muscatine.

The J-Hawks chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 6-0 points differential.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.